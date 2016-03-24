Shakespeare Lives photography exhibition

The best images from the Shakespeare Lives photography competition are to be exhibited in Hanoi from 25 March to 15 April 2016. The photo exhibition will take place in a special space inside disused cargo containers at Hanoi Creative City.



Shakespeare Lives is comprised of a series of events and activities throughout 2016 celebrating Shakespeare’s work on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of his death.



The Shakespeare Lives photography competition attracted more than 200 entries and produced 11 winners choosing to creatively reference scenes from either Shakespeare plays, his influence on literature or capture a famous Shakespearian location.



The 11 winning photos will be displayed alongside commissioned images from live Shakespeare performances around the world, featuring scenes from Richard III, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth, amongst others.

The event will be happening from 9 a.m, March 25, 2016 to 9 p.m, April 15, 2016

Invitees only: 14:15 p.m to 15:30 p.m, March 24, 2016

Container 4+5, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen street, Hanoi

Free entry