What’s On

Screening: Une femme est une femme

October 24, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 27 Oct 2016
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

L'Espace

The film centers on the relationship of exotic dancer Angéla (Karina) and her lover Émile (Brialy). Angéla wants to have a child, but Émile isn't ready. Émile's best friend Alfred (Belmondo) also says he loves Angéla, and keeps up a gentle pursuit. Angéla and Émile have their arguments about the matter; at one point, as they have decided not to speak with each other, they pull books from the shelf and, pointing to the titles, continue their argument. Since Émile stubbornly refuses her request for a child, Angéla finally decides to accept Alfred's plea and sleeps with him. Since she shows she will do what she needs to have a child, she and Émile finally make up so that he might have a chance to become the father.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket prices:

Normal price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Concession: VND40,000 ($1.9)

Tags: L'Espace screening week of sound Hanoi
 
