What’s On

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

June 14, 2016 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 17 Jun 2016
l'Espace, 24, Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

timbuktu

Director: Abderrahmane Sissako

Cast: Ibrahim Ahmed, Abel Jafri, Toulou Kiki

Subtitles: Vietnamese

Their life changes dramatically when Timbuktu comes under Islamic extremists' control. Everything soon turns sour. Music, cigarettes and all other kinds of entertainement are soon banned. The locals at first react strongly, but their protests are soon quashed at the sight of public punishment resulting from their resistance, and people gradually turn silent and accept the ugly regulations.

Ticket price: VND50,000

Preferential price: VND40,000

Tickets available at l'Espace.

Tags: l'Espace film screening Timbuktu
 
