Screening: Short animation series



Program:

1. The Legend of the Poor Hunchman (7', Michel Ocelot)

2. What's Opera, Doc? (7', Chuck Jones)

3. Red Hot Riding Hood (7', Tex Avery)

4. The Mascot (26', Wladyslaw Starewicz) & Hedgehog in the Fog (10', Yuriy Norshteyn) or My Love (26', Aleksandr Petrov)

5. Dimensions of Dialogue (12', Jan Švankmajer)

6. Tale of Tales (28', Yuriy Norshteyn)



The films will be shown in their original languages with English/Vietnamses dual subtitles.



From July 2015 onwards, free entrance to Doclab's screenings at the Goethe-Institut will be limited to registered members only. A symbolic admission fee of VND20,000 ($1) will be applied to non-members, or you can register to be a member at the door.

*The program may be subject to change.