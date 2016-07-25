VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening: Short animation series

July 25, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:30 pm, Tue 26 Jul 2016
Goethe-Institut, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi.

Hanoi DocLab

screening-short-animation-series


Program:

1. The Legend of the Poor Hunchman (7', Michel Ocelot)
2. What's Opera, Doc? (7', Chuck Jones)
3. Red Hot Riding Hood (7', Tex Avery)
4. The Mascot (26', Wladyslaw Starewicz) & Hedgehog in the Fog (10', Yuriy Norshteyn) or My Love (26', Aleksandr Petrov)
5. Dimensions of Dialogue (12', Jan Švankmajer)
6. Tale of Tales (28', Yuriy Norshteyn)

The films will be shown in their original languages with English/Vietnamses dual subtitles.

From July 2015 onwards, free entrance to Doclab's screenings at the Goethe-Institut will be limited to registered members only. A symbolic admission fee of VND20,000 ($1) will be applied to non-members, or you can register to be a member at the door.

*The program may be subject to change.

Tags: Hanoi DocLab Goethe-Institut screening animation
 
Read more
Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'

Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'

Performance: ‘THE OTHER VIETNAMESE PUPPETRY’

Performance: ‘THE OTHER VIETNAMESE PUPPETRY’

Concert No. 1: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 1: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 2: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 2: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert & Exhibition: DADA L!VE

Concert & Exhibition: DADA L!VE

Series screening: Anger Me: The World of Kenneth Anger

Series screening: Anger Me: The World of Kenneth Anger

Screening: Not My Type

Screening: Not My Type

Screening&Conference: VIET PRIDE 2016

Screening&Conference: VIET PRIDE 2016

 
go to top