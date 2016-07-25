VnExpress International
What’s On

Screening: Not My Type

July 25, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 29 Jul 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

pas_son_genre

Director: Lucas Belvaux

Cast: Emilie Dequenne, Loïc Corbery, Sandra Nkake

Clement, a young philosophy teacher, is sent to Arras for a year. There he meets Jennifer, a pretty hair stylist, who is also a pop-culture admirer and Jennifer Aniston's biggest fan. The two freely share their hearts and bodies as they try to overcome the cultural and social divide between them.

French with Vietnamese subtitles.

Standard ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Preferential price: VND40,000 ($1.8)

Tickets are available at l'Espace.

