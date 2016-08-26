Screening: Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart

Director: Cédric Anger

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Ana Girardot, Jean-Yves Berteloot

'Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart' (French: La Prochaine fois je viserai le cœur) is a 2014 French thriller written and directed by Cédric Anger. It was adapted from the novel 'Un assassin au-dessus de tout soupçon' by Yvan Stefanovitch. Set in 1970s Oise, France, it tells the true story of Alain Lamare, a police officer who was later revealed to be a horrific serial killer.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Standard ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Student and IDECAF student price: VND40,000 ($1.9)

16+ rated movie