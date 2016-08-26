VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening: Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart

August 26, 2016 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Opening: 03:00 pm, Sat 27 Aug 2016
IDECAF, 28 Le Thanh Ton Street, HCMC

Institut Francais

phim-chieu-rap-La-prochaine-fois-je-viserai-le-coeur

Director: Cédric Anger

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Ana Girardot, Jean-Yves Berteloot

'Next Time I'll Aim for the Heart' (French: La Prochaine fois je viserai le cœur) is a 2014 French thriller written and directed by Cédric Anger. It was adapted from the novel 'Un assassin au-dessus de tout soupçon' by Yvan Stefanovitch. Set in 1970s Oise, France, it tells the true story of Alain Lamare, a police officer who was later revealed to be a horrific serial killer.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Standard ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Student and IDECAF student price: VND40,000 ($1.9)

16+ rated movie

Tags: screening Institut Francais Next time I'll aim for the heart
 
Read more
Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Edition 2016

Europe meets Asia in Contemporary Dance Edition 2016

Documentary screening: “Work hard, Play hard”

Documentary screening: “Work hard, Play hard”

Concert: Hardcore United 3: OPEN THE PIT

Concert: Hardcore United 3: OPEN THE PIT

Screening: Tales of the night

Screening: Tales of the night

Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis

Exhibition: Hanoi - Future Metropolis

Classical concert: France Alumni

Classical concert: France Alumni

A feminine medley

A feminine medley

Screening: Mia & the Migoo

Screening: Mia & the Migoo

 
go to top