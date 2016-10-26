VnExpress International
Screening: Le Tableau

October 26, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 30 Oct 2016
L'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

L'Espace

screening-le-tableau

Director: Jean-François Laguionie

Cast: Jessica Monceau, Adrien Larmande, Thierry Jahn

For mysterious reasons, a painter has left a work incomplete - causing conflict between the Toupins (Allduns), who are entirely painted, the Pafinis (Halfies), who lack a few colors, and the Reufs (Sketchies), who are only sketches. Toupins occupy the chateau, Pafinis are out in the gardens, and Reufs are treated as outcasts and hunted by the Toupins. Three friends, one from each class, go on a quest to find the artist so he can finish the piece and hopefully unite the people.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Concession: VND40,000 ($1.7)

Tickets are available at L’Espace.

Tags: l'espace screening le tableau
 
