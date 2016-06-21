VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening: Jappeloup

June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:30 pm, Thu 23 Jun 2016
3th and 4th floors Bitexco Building, 2 Hai Trieu Street

L’Espace

screening-jappeloup

Director: Christian Duguay

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Marina Hands, Daniel Auteuil

The true story of Pierre Durant and his horse Jappelouse at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

In the early 1980s, Pierre Durant gave up a promising career as a lawyer to devote his body and soul to his passion: equestrianism. Supported by his dad, Pierre bet it all on a young horse: Jappeloup. Too young and too unpredictable, Jappeloup has many weaknesses but possesses a unique carefree spirit and awesome skills. However, the 1984 Los Angeles Games were a total failure for the duo. Aware of his incompetence, Pierre, with the help of his wife Nadia and trainer Raphaelle, gains the confidence of Jappeloup and together they find a way to Seoul.

French with Vietnamese subtitles.

Ticket price: VND60,000

Tickets are available at BHD Bitexco

Tags: l'Espace BHD Bitexco Jappeloup screening
 
Read more
Screening: The New Adventures of Aladdin

Screening: The New Adventures of Aladdin

Exhibition/Installation: “Qua”

Exhibition/Installation: “Qua”

Workshop: Bamboo paper art

Workshop: Bamboo paper art

Screening: Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart

Screening: Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart

Opera: Carmen

Opera: Carmen

Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

 
go to top