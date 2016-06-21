Screening: Jappeloup

Director: Christian Duguay

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Marina Hands, Daniel Auteuil

The true story of Pierre Durant and his horse Jappelouse at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

In the early 1980s, Pierre Durant gave up a promising career as a lawyer to devote his body and soul to his passion: equestrianism. Supported by his dad, Pierre bet it all on a young horse: Jappeloup. Too young and too unpredictable, Jappeloup has many weaknesses but possesses a unique carefree spirit and awesome skills. However, the 1984 Los Angeles Games were a total failure for the duo. Aware of his incompetence, Pierre, with the help of his wife Nadia and trainer Raphaelle, gains the confidence of Jappeloup and together they find a way to Seoul.

French with Vietnamese subtitles.

Ticket price: VND60,000

Tickets are available at BHD Bitexco