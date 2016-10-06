Screening: It Follows



"It Follows" is a 2014 American supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by David Robert Mitchell. It has a great atmosphere, an amazing soundtrack, and a refreshingly original premise. It somehow evokes that childlike fear of a monster in the closet while simultaneously addressesing the horror of becoming an adult and the inevitability of death.

Filmed in Detroit, Michigan, the film debuted at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. It was purchased by RADiUS-TWC for distribution. After a successful limited release beginning 13 March 2015, the film had a wide release on March 27 and was moderately successful, grossing $20.6 million worldwide.

Critical reception was very positive.