Screening: INNI (Sigur Rós) | A Farewell to Hanoi Cinematheque

Hanoi Cinematheque is facing an imminent end - the quaint, beautiful oasis they've been based in for the past 14 years soon to be demolished to make way for yet another shopping mall.

Hanoi Cinematheque is where the first ever Onion Cellar gathering unfolded (December 16, 2011, a particularly dry, cold winter evening).



Since then, a great number of other memorable evenings (and afternoons) have been had: for The Onion Cellar - OTO|EIGA, Sad & Beautiful World, Bill Morrison, the list goes on; on a personal level, certain memories stand out: feeling all elevated after The Great Beauty, the soundtrack playing on a loop in my head; hearing Emad Burnad speak about 5 Broken Cameras and the Palestinians' struggles; Duck Season one sleepy, hung-over Sunday afternoon; amongst many others.



Needless to say, Hanoi Cinematheque means a lot to film lovers in Hanoi. Before the place disappears forever, meet the team on the evening of November 21 for one last Onion Cellar screening at the Cinematheque - to travel back in time to that very first Onion Cellar event nearly five years ago - a public Vietnam premiere of the then new Sigur Rós concert film. All proceeds and donations from this screening will go towards Hanoi Cinematheque.

Please contact the Cinematheque for more info (hanoicinema22@gmail.com)



INNI

2011, Vincent Morriset, 74 minutes, concert film



INNI is Sigur Rós' second live film, after the modern classic Heima (2007).



Directed by the Canadian filmmaker Vincent Morriset, INNI captures the band's 2008 concerts at the iconic Alexandra Palace in London.



A work of art in its own right, INNI was shot in HD digital and re-filmed (twice) on 16mm, creatively utilizing prisms and various found objects, "allowing INNI to look and feel like something recovered from the past."



The editing process saw Morriset work with Karl Lemiux (who produces live visuals for Godspeed You! Black Emperor) and Nick Fenton (Heima editor).



When shown on the big screen, INNI is the closest you would get to a Sigur Rós' concert.

Tickets (available from November 14): VND50,000 ($2.2)