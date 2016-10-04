Screening: Ice and the Sky

Director: Bertrand Tavernier

Casting: Thierry Lhermitte, Raphaël Personnaz, Niels Arestrup

The film selected to close the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, which tells a story about the French glaciologist, Claude Lorius, is like a paean to youth, passion and idealism.



"Ice and the Sky" tells the story of a man who encountered his destiny, aged 23, in the Antarctic. The film will retrace his life's journey, from his first steps as a young glaciologist to the crowning moment of his glittering career – winning the Blue Planet Prize, the Nobel of environmental sciences. "Ice and the Sky" is an epic tale, in which science and adventure meet.

“I have loved the great rivers of ice, the lagoons, the villages at the edge of the desert. I have loved the primordial forests of the Americas. But I believe what I have loved most is man and his ability to surpass himself in extreme climates. My name is Claude Lorius and I am 82 years old. I have devoted my life to the search for knowledge. It has been an extraordinary story of science and devoted men who have changed the course of the history of Mankind.”

French with English subtitles

Ticket price: VND50,000 ($2.3)

Concession: VND40,000 ($1.8)

Tickets are available at l’Espace.