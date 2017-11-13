VnExpress International
Screening: 'I am Heath Ledger'

November 13, 2017 | 11:29 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:30 pm, Thu 16 Nov 2017
Saigon Outcast, 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong, Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

A closer look at Ledger's life through his own lens. 

Saigon Outcast presents the documentary "I Am Heath Ledger", an intimate look at the remarkable life and career of Heath Ledger, for a special one-night event on Thursday, November 16th.

The feature length documentary celebrates the life of Heath Ledger: actor, artist and icon. The documentary provides an intimate look at Ledger through the lens of his own camera as he films and often performs in his own personal journey - extravagant in gesture and in action.

Following the documentary, the event will include an exclusive segment featuring interviews with Heath's friends and family.

Free entry

Tags: Screening heath ledger saigon outcast
 
