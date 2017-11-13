Screening: 'I am Heath Ledger'

Saigon Outcast presents the documentary "I Am Heath Ledger", an intimate look at the remarkable life and career of Heath Ledger, for a special one-night event on Thursday, November 16th.

The feature length documentary celebrates the life of Heath Ledger: actor, artist and icon. The documentary provides an intimate look at Ledger through the lens of his own camera as he films and often performs in his own personal journey - extravagant in gesture and in action.

Following the documentary, the event will include an exclusive segment featuring interviews with Heath's friends and family.

Free entry