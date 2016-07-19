Screening: Hippocrates

Director: Thomas Lilti

Casting: Vincent Lacoste, Reda Kateb, Jacques Gamblin, Marianne Denicourt, Felix Moati.

Synopsis:

Benjamin is going to become a great doctor, he is sure of it. But his first experience as junior doctor in his father's service, Professor Barois, does not turn out the way he hoped it would. Benjamin will be brutally confronted with his own limits, his fears, those of his patients, families, doctors and the staff.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Standard ticket: VND50,000 ($3)

Member and student: VND40,000 ($2)

Tickets are available at l’Espace.