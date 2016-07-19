VnExpress International
Screening: Hippocrates

July 19, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 22 Jul 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l'Espace

hippocrate (2)

Director: Thomas Lilti

Casting: Vincent Lacoste, Reda Kateb, Jacques Gamblin, Marianne Denicourt, Felix Moati.

Synopsis:

Benjamin is going to become a great doctor, he is sure of it. But his first experience as junior doctor in his father's service, Professor Barois, does not turn out the way he hoped it would. Benjamin will be brutally confronted with his own limits, his fears, those of his patients, families, doctors and the staff.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Standard ticketVND50,000 ($3)

Member and studentVND40,000 ($2)

Tickets are available at l’Espace.

Tags: screening l'Espace French Hippocrate
 
