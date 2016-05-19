Screening/Discussion: La Fabrique des Juges

The screening of "La Fabrique de Juges" (The Making of Judges) by French director Julie Bertuccelli (1997, 68 minutes) will be followed by a discussion between Vietnamese and French judges. Simultaneous Frech-Vietnamese interpretation will be available.

In France, the process of training a judge is conducted at French National School for the Judiciary in Bordeux. The documentary will introduce to you the process at the school, from the first day to the internship as judge or prosecutor. Filmed directly at the school, the documentary, without any commentaries, portrays the stressful study both at school and in court in front of a real trial.

The event will be happening at 6p.m., May 23, 2016.

l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Free entry