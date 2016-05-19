VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening/Discussion: La Fabrique des Juges

May 19, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Mon 23 May 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

l’Espace

screening-discussion-la-fabrique-des-juges

The screening of "La Fabrique de Juges" (The Making of Judges) by French director Julie Bertuccelli (1997, 68 minutes) will be followed by a discussion between Vietnamese and French judges. Simultaneous Frech-Vietnamese interpretation will be available. 

In France, the process of training a judge is conducted at French National School for the Judiciary in Bordeux. The documentary will introduce to you the process at the school, from the first day to the internship as judge or prosecutor. Filmed directly at the school, the documentary, without any commentaries, portrays the stressful study both at school and in court in front of a real trial.

The event will be happening at 6p.m., May 23, 2016.

l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Free entry

Tags: l'Espace la fabriqe des juges judge discussion
 
Read more
‘Sense’ – A solo exhibition by Luong Van Viet

‘Sense’ – A solo exhibition by Luong Van Viet

Rock/folk: RAPHAËL

Rock/folk: RAPHAËL

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO

Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO

Screening: Mune - Guardian of the Moon

Screening: Mune - Guardian of the Moon

Brandy tasting: Calvados Cocktail

Brandy tasting: Calvados Cocktail

Theater in working with special needs people

Theater in working with special needs people

Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

Spring Recital: Songs by Robert Schumann from Cycle “Dichterliebe”

European Film Festival 2016

European Film Festival 2016

 
go to top