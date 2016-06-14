Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

Director: Lam Le

Cast: Vietnamese and French witnesses

Length: 119 minutes, French, subtitles in Vietnamese and French

A forgotten page of the miserable lives of 20,000 Vietnamese workers forced to work in France circa 1939-1940 prior to the Second World War.

"Before the Second World War, 20,000 young Vietnamese were recruited to replace workers in arms factories in France who had been drafted to the German front.

Mistaken for mercenaries, the workers were at the mercy of Hitler's army and rubber stamp bosses. The Vietnamese workers led miserable lives in France under the reign of German Nazis. They were also the first to plant and harvest rice in Carmague, southern France.

Despite living in the colonial regime, they still contributed to Ho Chi Minh's liberation war. However, some were unjustly considered traitors for having work for the French.

This disgraceful page of history about the Vietnamese workers in France was hidden from the public."

