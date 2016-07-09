VnExpress International
Screening: Attila Marcel

July 9, 2016 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 15 Jul 2016
l’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

l’Espace

screening-attila-marcel

Director: Sylvain Chomet (France, 2013, 106’)

Casting: Guillaume Gouix, Anne Le Ny, Bernadette Lafont

Director Sylvain Chomet, who has gained fame through two animations “Belleville Rendez-vous” and “The Illusionist” makes a comeback with his first live-action movie, telling a unique story about a naive mute man searching for his memories.

Synopsis:

Thirty-year-old Paul lives in a Parisian apartment with his aunts, two elderly aristocrats who have looked after him since he was two and been dreaming of seeing him become a virtuoso pianist. His life is reduced to a daily routine of playing the grand piano in the lounge and attending his aunts’ dance class, where he is an accompanist. Isolated from the outside world, Paul has grown old without ever having lived… Until the day that he encounters Madame Proust, his neighbor on the fourth floor. This eccentric woman possesses a herb tea recipe capable, thanks to music, of making even the most deeply buried memories spring forth. With her, Paul will discover the story of his past and find the key that will allow him to live life at last.

French with Vietnamese subtitles

Ticket prices:

Full fare: VND50,000

Reduced fare: VND40,000

Tickets are available at l’Espace.

Tags: l'Espace Sylvain Chomet Attila Marcel
 
