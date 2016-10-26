VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Screening: A House in Ninh Hoa

October 26, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Sun 20 Nov 2016
Goethe-Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

screening-a-house-in-ninh-hoa

Documentary by Philipp Widmann which tells a family story between Vietnam and Germany. Presented by director Philipp Widmann and co-author Dan Nguyen.

In a house in the South of Vietnam, paths cross that separated 40 years ago and branched out as far as Germany. Of three Vietnamese brothers, one went to West Germany as a diplomat in the 1970s where he then stayed with his family. Another brother was lost in the war. The third is the only man living in the house. Then his nephew and niece arrive from Germany to sort some things out, both material and metaphysical. Through the reunion of the relatives and their conversations, the constellation of the extended family becomes visible. A constellation that is fundamentally marked by the course that history took in the second half of the 20th century, by migration and the ghosts of the past.

Vietnamese with English and German subtitles

Free entrance

Tags: Goethe-Insitut Hanoi screening
 
Read more
Trap Room 7 : Dead Sky x Halloween Pool Party

Trap Room 7 : Dead Sky x Halloween Pool Party

Saigon's Lookout: The Haunted Mansion

Saigon's Lookout: The Haunted Mansion

Psycho PUNK - Halloween mash up 

Psycho PUNK - Halloween mash up 

DJ Night: La Dame Noir Showcase

DJ Night: La Dame Noir Showcase

Short-film screenings: Berlinale Spotlight 2016

Short-film screenings: Berlinale Spotlight 2016

Sunday Flea Market 30.10

Sunday Flea Market 30.10

Latin party: La Fiesta!

Latin party: La Fiesta!

Hanoi International Film Festival

Hanoi International Film Festival

 
go to top