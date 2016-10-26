Screening: A House in Ninh Hoa

Documentary by Philipp Widmann which tells a family story between Vietnam and Germany. Presented by director Philipp Widmann and co-author Dan Nguyen.

In a house in the South of Vietnam, paths cross that separated 40 years ago and branched out as far as Germany. Of three Vietnamese brothers, one went to West Germany as a diplomat in the 1970s where he then stayed with his family. Another brother was lost in the war. The third is the only man living in the house. Then his nephew and niece arrive from Germany to sort some things out, both material and metaphysical. Through the reunion of the relatives and their conversations, the constellation of the extended family becomes visible. A constellation that is fundamentally marked by the course that history took in the second half of the 20th century, by migration and the ghosts of the past.

Vietnamese with English and German subtitles

Free entrance