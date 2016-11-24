Saigon Soul has become an institution for many expats, locals and travelers as the liveliest Pool Party & Dayclub in Saigon. Every Saturday from late November until mid May you’ll enjoy the finest DJs that Saigon has to offer. Their house music fuelled event series is defined by its great party atmosphere & amazing crowd of 600+ people, all in the elegant surroundings of the New World Saigon Hotel pool. Upscale and chic, yet, down, dirty and outright affordable, you’ll be guaranteed a sexy, water fuelled event in an unforgettable atmosphere! What better way to spend a Saturday?

Saigon Soul Pool Party Opening Fiesta will feature the House Sounds of: Gimix Nomad, Vizzy, DJ Hooker, Sam Troy, Taka, Konka, Mike Ruth & Tristyan Lebrun.

Ticket price: VND150,000 ($6.6) - Paid upon arrival