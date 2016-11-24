VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Saigon Soul Pool Party

November 24, 2016 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Opening: 10:00 am, Sat 26 Nov 2016
Saigon Soul, 76 Le Lai, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Arrive early for seating. Stay late & be awesome.

saigon-soul-pool-party

Saigon Soul has become an institution for many expats, locals and travelers as the liveliest Pool Party & Dayclub in Saigon. Every Saturday from late November until mid May you’ll enjoy the finest DJs that Saigon has to offer. Their house music fuelled event series is defined by its great party atmosphere & amazing crowd of 600+ people, all in the elegant surroundings of the New World Saigon Hotel pool. Upscale and chic, yet, down, dirty and outright affordable, you’ll be guaranteed a sexy, water fuelled event in an unforgettable atmosphere! What better way to spend a Saturday?

Saigon Soul Pool Party Opening Fiesta will feature the House Sounds of: Gimix Nomad, Vizzy, DJ Hooker, Sam Troy, Taka, Konka, Mike Ruth & Tristyan Lebrun.

Ticket price: VND150,000 ($6.6) - Paid upon arrival

Tags: saigon soul pool party
 
Read more
Photography exhibition: Daniel Friedman

Photography exhibition: Daniel Friedman

Concert and Ballet: The Color of Love

Concert and Ballet: The Color of Love

Exhibition: Living Forever with the Capital

Exhibition: Living Forever with the Capital

Street Arts Festival

Street Arts Festival

Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop

Mash up: Reggae v Hip Hop

Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri

Nightmare AD, Stranded PXL, Voluptuary, Project420, YuKemuri

Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Jazz Concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music

Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

Electro-rock: Grand Blanc

 
go to top