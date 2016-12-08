VnExpress International
Saigon For Syria

December 8, 2016 | 07:53 pm GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 pm, Sat 10 Dec 2016
Saigon Outcast 188/1 Nguyen Van Huong. Thao Dien, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

A fun family day with arts and crafts, workshops, live music and more.

Syria's civil war has left more than 300,000 people dead and forced 11.2 million - nearly half the population - out of their homes. Saigon Outcast, in an attempt to raise money and awareness for the humanitarian crisis in Syria, will be calling people to donate to Syria Relief - a UK based charity which has touched the lives of 1.8 million Syrians in need.

The event features yoga, craft, toy making and printing workshops, while acoustic artists such as The Kanono's, Stewart Gatsi, Red Amity, Brittany Petit and Poor Odie will be playing. Stalls include face painting, clothing, book shops, henna tattoos and collaborative art spaces.

