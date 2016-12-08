Saigon For Syria

Syria's civil war has left more than 300,000 people dead and forced 11.2 million - nearly half the population - out of their homes. Saigon Outcast, in an attempt to raise money and awareness for the humanitarian crisis in Syria, will be calling people to donate to Syria Relief - a UK based charity which has touched the lives of 1.8 million Syrians in need.

The event features yoga, craft, toy making and printing workshops, while acoustic artists such as The Kanono's, Stewart Gatsi, Red Amity, Brittany Petit and Poor Odie will be playing. Stalls include face painting, clothing, book shops, henna tattoos and collaborative art spaces.

For ticket information update, click here.