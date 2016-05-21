Rock/folk: RAPHAËL

Raphael has acquired a varied musical culture ranging from Bob Dylan folk rock to David Bowie glam rock.

After the huge success of “Caravane”, he made a comeback in 2015 with “Sonnambula”, an album that tackles the theme of childhood. The result is a joyous pop collection with spontaneous voices of children and acoustic instruments.

Raphael will perform with the children’s choir of the Lycée Français Alexandre Yersin on May 28.

Ticket price:

A-class ticket: VND300,000

B-class ticket: VND170,000

B-class ticket for l'Espace members: VND100,000

B-class ticket for students: VND80,000

Tickets are available at l’Espace.

