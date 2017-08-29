Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

From the organizer:

group8asia is pleased to invite Yann Follain, founder and managing director of WY-TO's Singapore practice and co-founder of WY-TO architects in Paris, to present the next HANOI TALK.



In today's innovative cultural context, WY-TO develops experiences that aim to break the limits of exhibition design to challenge conventions and invent new ways of discovering artworks through movement, body posture and experiencing reality (both analogue and virtual).



After-event drinks: 18:30-19:30

*Presentation in English only