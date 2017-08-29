VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display

August 29, 2017 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Reinventing the Museum - The Art of Display
Opening: 05:30 pm, Thu 31 Aug 2017
group8asia, 16B Dang Thai Mai

The intention is to demonstrate the relationship between the purpose of museums, their collections and visitor experience. 

From the organizer: 

group8asia is pleased to invite Yann Follain, founder and managing director of WY-TO's Singapore practice and co-founder of WY-TO architects in Paris, to present the next HANOI TALK.

In today's innovative cultural context, WY-TO develops experiences that aim to break the limits of exhibition design to challenge conventions and invent new ways of discovering artworks through movement, body posture and experiencing reality (both analogue and virtual).
 

After-event drinks: 18:30-19:30

*Presentation in English only

Tags: talk. museum architecture
 
Read more
#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Concert: The Chainsmokers - Memories Asia Tour 2017

Concert: The Chainsmokers - Memories Asia Tour 2017

Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Art exhibition: Persona by Tuyp Tran

Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

Art Exhibition: Mai-Loan Tu

Intransmission Hanoi

Intransmission Hanoi

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

Film Screening and Discussion: Elegy for The Time Being

Screening: 27 years without images

Screening: 27 years without images

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

 
go to top