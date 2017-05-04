Quest Festival: Stars and Rabbit

From oraganizers:

To kick things off and celebrate the launch of Quest Festival 2017's ticket sales (available at the event), we are thrilled to be bringing folk-pop heroes Stars and Rabbit to Hanoi for the very first time, proudly supported by local heroes Dr Peacock, Colin Devaney, Mademoiselle and Empty Spaces.

Also included:

A Journey Through Quest - Photo Exhibition At the Quest Embassy

Stars and Rabbit - Creative Workshop

Phlerp - Art Night for Grown Ups

➧ STARS AND RABBIT

Indonesia’s Stars and Rabbit are at the forefront of a new generation of talented artists from the creative hotspot of Yogyakarta. Lead singer Elda Suryani’s incredibly unique vocals conjure memories of gifted female vocalists such as Björk and Lamb’s Lou Rhodes, while their ethereal dream-pop style has drawn comparisons with bands as diverse as First Aid Kit and Emiliana Torrini.

The band had a breakout year in 2016 with an inaugural European tour, and took first place at the Toronto Arthouse Film Festival for Best Underground Music Video. Stars and Rabbit will be exhilarating audiences across their native Indonesia before taking their show on the road where they’ll be performing in Japan, Malaysia and for one night only in Hanoi. Don’t miss your chance to experience the ethereal charms of this talented duo as they bring their captivating performances to Vietnam.

Tickets:

VND150,000 ($6.6) Presale through https://ticketbox.vn/quest-live/

VND200,000 ($8.8) on the door