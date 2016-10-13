VnExpress International
October 13, 2016 | 10:23 am GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Fri 04 Nov 2016
Son Tinh Camp, Dong Mo, Son Tay, Hanoi

Quest

quest-festival

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Son Tinh Camp – Ba Vi, Quest is a three-day escape, a communal celebration of music, arts and interpersonal connection amongst nature. Quest brings the international festival concept to Vietnam, combining the very best local and international underground acts across four beautifully crafted stages, alongside cinema, workshops, street performance, team activities, live and installation art, and much more.

For more official information, go here:

www.questfestival.net

or Facebook fanpage for updates, tips and pre-game quizzes:

https://www.facebook.com/questfestival/

Tickets are available online here

