BirdCage is bringing back the best drag show by SEN with music by DJ Mon Ovath.

Queer-O-Tronix is originally inspired by Hollertronix party, where world-famous DJ Diplo used to call home. At Queer-O-Tronix, Mon Ovath will bring back the mashup of girl pop and old school hip-hop for the most exciting New Year party this weekend.

Free entrance