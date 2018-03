Get your feet shuffle, head bob, and body grind with Piu Piu's special guests: 1DAN (U.K.), CIS (U.S.) and your DX regulars, STARCHILD (U.S.) and MARAPHORIA (PHI).

They will be joined by Melbourne's original U.K. garage, funky house and grime crew ONEPUF. They will be incontrol of the Fridge with DJs 2BUDDHA, GING and AFFIKS.

Expect a wide array of prime selections from this epic line up! Definitely not a party for you people to miss!

Free entrance - VND50,000 ($2.2) after 9 p.m.