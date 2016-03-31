Photography Exhibition: Vietnam in the 80s

Working as photographer for AFP from 1976 to 2006, Michel Blanchard served as bureau-chief for AFP in Hanoi from 1981 to 1983. He has travelled to Vietnam frequently since then.

The exhibition is a chance to reminisce about the old Vietnam, before the rapid changes of the 1990s.

Tet flower market. Photo by Michel Blanchard

The old tramway. Photo by Michel Blanchard

7 p.m, April 8, 2016

Hall of Exhibition

l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien street, Hanoi

The exhibtion will be happening from April 8 to April 30, 2016.

Free entry.