Photography Exhibition: Vietnam in the 80s

March 31, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 08 Apr 2016
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien street, Hanoi

l'Espace

Working as photographer for AFP from 1976 to 2006, Michel Blanchard served as bureau-chief for AFP in Hanoi from 1981 to 1983. He has travelled to Vietnam frequently since then.

The exhibition is a chance to reminisce about the old Vietnam, before the rapid changes of the 1990s. 

Tet flower market. Photo by Michel Blanchard
The old tramway. Photo by Michel Blanchard

7 p.m, April 8, 2016

Hall of Exhibition

l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien street, Hanoi

The exhibtion will be happening from April 8 to April 30, 2016.

Free entry.

