Photography Exhibition: Vietnam in the 80s

Working as photographer for AFP from 1976 to 2006, Michel Blanchard served as bureau-chief for AFP in Hanoi from 1981 to 1983. He has travelled to Vietnam frequently since then.
The exhibition is a chance to reminisce about the old Vietnam, before the rapid changes of the 1990s.
|
Tet flower market. Photo by Michel Blanchard
|
The old tramway. Photo by Michel Blanchard
7 p.m, April 8, 2016
Hall of Exhibition
l'Espace, 24 Trang Tien street, Hanoi
The exhibtion will be happening from April 8 to April 30, 2016.
Free entry.