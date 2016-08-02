VnExpress International
Performance: ‘THE OTHER VIETNAMESE PUPPETRY’

August 2, 2016 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 07 Aug 2016
Six Space, 6th Floor, 94B Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi

Six Space

performance-the-other-vietnamese-puppetry

Project: Reimagine The Artist/Artisan

Puppet performances by artisans from Bao Ha craft village (Vinh Bao, Hai Phong City).

This event is part of a series linked to the "Reimagine the artist/artisan" project which is being carried out by Six Space throughout this year. The event features puppet performances by artisans from Bao Ha wood-carving craft village (Vinh Bao District, Hai Phong City).

Program:
Excerpt from Tu Linh (Si Xiang or Four Phases/Four Warriors)
Excerpt from "A Pair of Lapis Lazuli" (40 minutes)

Following the art performances, an exhibition on the materials, tools and production process involved in producing wood-carved puppets will be hosted at Six Space.

Free entrance

Tags: Hanoi Six Space puppetry
 
Screening: Raining Cats and Frogs

Concert No. 5 – Closing Gala: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 4: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Soundscape: 'Five emotions for Hanoi'

Concert No. 1: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Concert No. 2: Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2016

Screening: Short animation series

Concert & Exhibition: DADA L!VE

