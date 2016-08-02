Performance: ‘THE OTHER VIETNAMESE PUPPETRY’

Project: Reimagine The Artist/Artisan

Puppet performances by artisans from Bao Ha craft village (Vinh Bao, Hai Phong City).



This event is part of a series linked to the "Reimagine the artist/artisan" project which is being carried out by Six Space throughout this year. The event features puppet performances by artisans from Bao Ha wood-carving craft village (Vinh Bao District, Hai Phong City).

Program:

Excerpt from Tu Linh (Si Xiang or Four Phases/Four Warriors)

Excerpt from "A Pair of Lapis Lazuli" (40 minutes)



Following the art performances, an exhibition on the materials, tools and production process involved in producing wood-carved puppets will be hosted at Six Space.

Free entrance