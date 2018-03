All the way from a small town in Johannesburg, South Africa. Penthouse eats, sleeps and drinks Tropical, taking you on a journey through nu-disco, indie-electronic and deep house with a twist.

Penthouse has played some big events, opening for the Fun Lovin' Criminals, throwing it down at Holi One where he shared the stage with Felix Da Housecat and bringing his musical presence to some of the major festivals in South Africa.



Free entrance