PechaKucha Night HCMC Vol.10

My Origami story

What do you think about Origami without folding? Let’s meet Tuan Nguyen, who has come up with his own style of Origami. Talking about his passion, Tuan will take us to the journey how Origami has pushed his imagination.

Breaking the myths about living in Saudi Arabia

Is it true you have to cover in black head to toe? What is there to see and do besides looking at sand dunes under a blistering sun? Rebecca Tumicki, a former software engineer turned Peace Corps volunteer turned math teacher, has travelled to over 50 countries and is now calling Saigon home. In her spare time she draws stick figures. Rebecca’s talk addresses misconceptions people have about living in Saudi Arabia, especially as a single female, for six years living in there.

How Hong Kong films shaped my life

What makes you who you are today? Is it your family, your friends, who you’ve met or the places you have been to? To Duy-Nguyen Tran, a movie lover, the answer lies in the 90s Hong Kong films. Duy-Nguyen’s talk will reveal how this Cantonese Cinema has brought him his principals of life for today.

A poetic ode to life in Saigon

Saigon can be an endearing lover and a spiteful mistress for those who choose to call it home, all on the same day. Will Owen takes us through a day in the life of an expat as he whizzes through Saigon on his motorbike, collecting photographic and poetic accounts of the chaos and wonder, that is Ho Chi Minh City.

Craft of making ceramic

Dat Nguyen is running “Gom Xoay” - a studio delivering workshops. He has been traveling back and forth between Ho Chi Minh City and Bien Hoa to master the craft of making Bien Hoa ceramics, an art form which is disappearing. If you love culture and authenticity, his talk is just for you.

H2H : Cycling from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh

Along with 20 other brave souls Keith Landberger set out on a life changing journey from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh in April of 2016. Pedaling their way through the busy streets of Hanoi, the treacherous central highlands and back into the disarray of Saigon through a grueling 2,002 kilometers, every year H2H riders raise money for some of the most disadvantaged children in Vietnam. Keith will share his wonderful moments on these unforgettable roads.

Music and Dreaming: Immaturity and Paperplanes

Thanh Luke wrote his first song when he was in grade 8 and first introduced to the guitar. Now his band Cá Hồi Hoang is quite a popular name in Vietnam's indie music scene. Their new album "Paper Dream" was released on 2 Dec 2016. Thanh will take us to his musical journey.

