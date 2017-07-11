VnExpress International
Panel Discussion on Self-expression

July 11, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7
Opening: 05:30 pm, Fri 14 Jul 2017
The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre 15 Nguyen U Di, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City

Join the conversation about ego in contemporary art and explore different artists' angles.

From The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

This panel discussion will open up conversation around the question of ego in contemporary art, seen from the different angles of artist Do Hoang Tuong, filmmaker Truong Minh Quy and collector Dominic Scriven (representative for the Dogma collection and the Dogma Prize for self-portraiture). Is self-expression just a massaging of the artist’s ego?

Before the panel discussion, a special screening of Truong Minh Quy's self-portrait film trilogy will be screened.

Program schedule

Screening

5:30 p.m. – Someone is going to forest (2013) – 29 mins
6:00 p.m. – Mars in the well (2014) – 19 mins

6:20 p.m. – The man with the red nails (2016) – 29 mins


Break

7:00 p.m. – Art discussion with Đỗ Hoàng Tường, Trương Minh Quý and Dominic Scriven

8:30 p.m. – FAQ.

9:00 p.m. – End.


This event will have English translation.
For more information about the event, click here.

Free entry

