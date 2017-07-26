Painting Workshop: Color on Canvas

Color on Canvas is a weekend workshop for beginners with acrylic paint. Acrylic paints are water-soluble but become water-resistant when they're dry. Depending on how much the paint is diluted with water, or modified with acrylic gels or pastes, the finished painting can resemble a watercolor or an oil painting.

Acrylic paints are vibrant, expressive and easy to use. At this fun D.A.N Studio workshop, you’ll learn:

- How to mix and blend acrylics

- How to transfer an image from a photo or drawing to your canvas, and more.

The instructor will provide reference photos for those who need them, but feel free to bring along your own.

Workshop fee: VND450.000 ($20)

