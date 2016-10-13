VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Pabslow Jamz

October 13, 2016 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 14 Oct 2016
Mojito Bar & Lounge, 19 Nguyen Quang Bich Street, Hanoi

Mojito Bar & Lounge

pabslow-jamz

Friday night jams and marmalades, a symposium on the canning of beats and the jarring of eardrums. Come if you're bored. Come if you're not. Enjoy a phantasmagorical fantasia and stuff.

Pablo Yang is a musician and malcontent who can be seen performing around Hanoi on a variety of instruments - hardcore metal drumming, hip-hop beat production, and sexy soulful saxophoning. His CV includes performances in over 19 countries as well as Berklee College of Music, Harvard University, the Chicago Old Town Folk Music Festival, that place where Prince shot Purple Rain, and now the illustrious Mojito Bar and Lounge. This Friday night, he will be performing songs and reciting feminist manifestos for his own amusement, and possibly for yours.

Free entrance

Tags: Pabslow Jamz Mojito Bar
 
Read more
Screening: Judgment at Nuremberg - 1961

Screening: Judgment at Nuremberg - 1961

Vietnamese Stand-up Comedy @PiuPiu

Vietnamese Stand-up Comedy @PiuPiu

SlimV at Saigon Ranger

SlimV at Saigon Ranger

Art Jam - We're Jammin'

Art Jam - We're Jammin'

Quest Festival

Quest Festival

Thursday Ladies Night at Thi Bar Saigon

Thursday Ladies Night at Thi Bar Saigon

Ladies Night at Urbane Lounge

Ladies Night at Urbane Lounge

Electric Kicks: Indie Electro Dance Party

Electric Kicks: Indie Electro Dance Party

 
go to top