pabslow-jamz

Friday night jams and marmalades, a symposium on the canning of beats and the jarring of eardrums. Come if you're bored. Come if you're not. Enjoy a phantasmagorical fantasia and stuff.

Pablo Yang is a musician and malcontent who can be seen performing around Hanoi on a variety of instruments - hardcore metal drumming, hip-hop beat production, and sexy soulful saxophoning. His CV includes performances in over 19 countries as well as Berklee College of Music, Harvard University, the Chicago Old Town Folk Music Festival, that place where Prince shot Purple Rain, and now the illustrious Mojito Bar and Lounge. This Friday night, he will be performing songs and reciting feminist manifestos for his own amusement, and possibly for yours.

Free entrance