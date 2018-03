The "The Magic Flute - Die Zauberflöte" by W.A.Mozart will be on stage on June 30 and July 1 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The opera has become and annual fixture in the city since it was first performed in 2013.

Entry fee: VND800.000 ($35) – VND650.000 – VND550.000 – VND400.000

For bookings, click here