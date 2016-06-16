VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Opera: Carmen

June 16, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 01 Jul 2016
HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera, 7 Cong Truong Lam Son

Ho Chi Minh City Opera House

Carmen-affiche-1

Carmen, one of the most performed operas in the world, is a story of love, jealousy and liberty. Carmen, a audacious femme fatale, seduces Don Jose, a naive soldier who is stationed in Seville (Spain) and engaged to another girl name Micaele. When Carmen is charged with causing a fight at her tobacco factory, it’s Don Jose who is commanded to take bring her in. Deeply in love with Carmen, Don Jose decides to let her go, only to regret his decision later.

This is the first time a complete Vietnamese production of Carmen will be staged in the country.

Ticket price:

Category A: VND1.2 million

Category B: VND700,000

Category C: VND450,000

Tickets are available at Caravelle Saigon, 19 - 23 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tags: hbso opera carmen
 
Read more
Exhibition/Installation: “Qua”

Exhibition/Installation: “Qua”

Workshop: Bamboo paper art

Workshop: Bamboo paper art

Screening: Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart

Screening: Jack and the Cuckoo-Clock Heart

Screening: Jappeloup

Screening: Jappeloup

Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

Flute concert: Le Thu Huong

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

Screening: Timbuktu (Academy Award Nominee 2015)

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

Classical concert: Beethoven et al

Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

Screening: Cong Binh, a night of Indochinese history

 
go to top