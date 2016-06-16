Opera: Carmen

Carmen, one of the most performed operas in the world, is a story of love, jealousy and liberty. Carmen, a audacious femme fatale, seduces Don Jose, a naive soldier who is stationed in Seville (Spain) and engaged to another girl name Micaele. When Carmen is charged with causing a fight at her tobacco factory, it’s Don Jose who is commanded to take bring her in. Deeply in love with Carmen, Don Jose decides to let her go, only to regret his decision later.

This is the first time a complete Vietnamese production of Carmen will be staged in the country.

Ticket price:

Category A: VND1.2 million

Category B: VND700,000

Category C: VND450,000

Tickets are available at Caravelle Saigon, 19 - 23 Lam Son Square, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.