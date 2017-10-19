VnExpress International
Opening: Gang of Five - Chancing Modern

October 19, 2017 | 04:39 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Sat 21 Oct 2017
Vietnam Feature Filmstudio

An exhibition that looks back at the works of the famed Gang of Five

The Gang of Five (Hong Viet Dung, Ha Tri Hieu, Dang Xuan Hoa, Tran Luong and Pham Quang Vinh) is not foreign to the Vietnamese art community. They are known for creating bold, robust and distinctive works, depicting personal conceptions that departed from the socialist realist imposition in Vietnamese art prevalent until the mid 80’s. The exhibition will explore their new works, trace back their practices: their aesthetic development, the separate-togetherness and the social context that helped shape the group as well as each individual member throughout three decades.

Curator: Le Thuan Uyen

Free entry. 

