VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Open talk: Hanoi Philosophy Forum

July 5, 2017 | 06:06 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Sat 08 Jul 2017
ClickSpace Coworking & Spacebar Cafe

Textual reading with Descartes's Meditations. 

open-talk-hanoi-philosophy-forum
 

"What is there, then, that can be esteemed true? Perhaps this only, that there is absolutely nothing certain."
-René Descartes

This is the first meeting under a new format where we alternate weeks, with some meetings focusing on deeper, text-based readings of the Canon.

Descartes is often called the Father of Modern Philosophy. His method of instrumental skepticism is one of the cornerstones of enlightenment philosophy that will set us up to delve into many other texts. Apart from the historical significance of the "Meditations", the text is also just a pleasure to read. It has gravitas, humor, and brilliance that others could only try to imitate. It is a text that invites self-reflection and critique again and again.

The Hanoi Philosophy Forum is a weekly, member-run, discussion-based exploration of historical and contemporary philosophy. Stay updated with future events and discussions by joining the Facebook group here

Tags: philosophy talk
 
Read more
Shane Filan: Love Always Tour 2017

Shane Filan: Love Always Tour 2017

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Live Acoustic: Work & Time

Live Acoustic: Work & Time

Artist Talk: Saigon Artbook 7 - Day 2

Artist Talk: Saigon Artbook 7 - Day 2

Garage Sale: Sneakers World​

Garage Sale: Sneakers World​

Craft beer tasting & canapés

Craft beer tasting & canapés

Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture

Exhibition: Community • Co-design • Architecture

Dance Show: 'Strawhatz' by Quick Crew

Dance Show: 'Strawhatz' by Quick Crew

 
go to top