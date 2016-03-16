NOGA. Source: l'Espace

Tickets available at l'Espace from February 19, 2016

Born in Switzerland to Israeli parents, Noga was raised in a multilingual environment. With a passion for melodies, consonance, intonation and the cohabitation of differences, the voice is to her a powerful instrument to express her character.

Be it jazz or world music, a song or just an improvisation with the audience, in French, English, Hebrew or even in an invented language, for Noga it's always a chance to discover and open herself up. A conversation in sound to explore anything and everything, from sensibility to humor, from black to white, from the known to the unfathomable, her performances are a union between Noga and the audience, and between the audience and their own selves.

8 p.m - March 19, 2016

L'Espace Auditorium, 24 Trang Tien street, Hanoi

Price: VND170,000

Member price: VND100,000

Student price: VND80,000