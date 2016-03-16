VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Noga

By Pham Van   March 16, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 19 Mar 2016
l'Espace 24 Trang Tien street

Jazz

noga

NOGA. Source: l'Espace

Tickets available at l'Espace from February 19, 2016

Born in Switzerland to Israeli parents, Noga was raised in a multilingual environment. With a passion for melodies, consonance, intonation and the cohabitation of differences, the voice is to her a powerful instrument to express her character.

Be it jazz or world music, a song or just an improvisation with the audience, in French, English, Hebrew or even in an invented language, for Noga it's always a chance to discover and open herself up. A conversation in sound to explore anything and everything, from sensibility to humor, from black to white, from the known to the unfathomable, her performances are a union between Noga and the audience, and between the audience and their own selves.

8 p.m - March 19, 2016

L'Espace Auditorium, 24 Trang Tien street, Hanoi

Price: VND170,000

Member price: VND100,000

Student price: VND80,000

Tags: French Jazz NOGA l'Espace
 
Read more
Saycet set to rock in audiovisual concert

Saycet set to rock in audiovisual concert

Dance Performance

Dance Performance "Murmur"

Film: Le Jour des Corneilles

Film: Le Jour des Corneilles

Wildlife 2.0: Gudrun Gut

Wildlife 2.0: Gudrun Gut

TIMBUKTU

TIMBUKTU

Quartet Sabino Orsini tours Vietnam

Quartet Sabino Orsini tours Vietnam

Pecheurs de Reves concert

Pecheurs de Reves concert

Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

 
go to top