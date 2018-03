Experience Vietnam's traditional music and songs at "Musique du Temple Communal" - a show reliving the ancient arts that were often performed at Vietnamese village festivals back in the old days.

Several forms of ancient songs including Cua Dinh, Dam and Vi folk singing will be performed on the night, along with theatrical plays known as Tuong - Cheo.

Ticket fee: VND170,000 ($7.46). Tickets are available at L'Espace.