Music Nights: HRC 6

December 8, 2016 | 07:54 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 09 Dec 2016
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho District, Hanoi

Tay Ho's unique vibe invites you to its sixth birthday.  

A free entry weekend full of live music and DJs to celebrate a six-year journey of a love for music. As the city's favorite bar is closing, Hanoi Rock City is inviting its best artists to sooth your nights in Hanoi.

Friday, December 9
9:00 - 10:00: Ella and the Swedehearts
10:00 - 11:00: Atinybit
11:00 - 12:00: Hi-jinks
12:00 - 2:00: Cabaret Maxim

Saturday, December 10
9:30 - 10:30: David Fryer and the Great Apes
10:30 - 11:30: Monohearts
11:30 - 12:30: Dr Peacock
12:30 - 2:30: Dj Mark Harris

Free entrance - 50% off all drinks before 10 p.m.

