Music Nights: HRC 6

A free entry weekend full of live music and DJs to celebrate a six-year journey of a love for music. As the city's favorite bar is closing, Hanoi Rock City is inviting its best artists to sooth your nights in Hanoi.
Friday, December 9
9:00 - 10:00: Ella and the Swedehearts
10:00 - 11:00: Atinybit
11:00 - 12:00: Hi-jinks
12:00 - 2:00: Cabaret Maxim
Saturday, December 10
9:30 - 10:30: David Fryer and the Great Apes
10:30 - 11:30: Monohearts
11:30 - 12:30: Dr Peacock
12:30 - 2:30: Dj Mark Harris
Free entrance - 50% off all drinks before 10 p.m.