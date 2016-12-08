Music Nights: HRC 6

A free entry weekend full of live music and DJs to celebrate a six-year journey of a love for music. As the city's favorite bar is closing, Hanoi Rock City is inviting its best artists to sooth your nights in Hanoi.

Friday, December 9

9:00 - 10:00: Ella and the Swedehearts

10:00 - 11:00: Atinybit

11:00 - 12:00: Hi-jinks

12:00 - 2:00: Cabaret Maxim

Saturday, December 10

9:30 - 10:30: David Fryer and the Great Apes

10:30 - 11:30: Monohearts

11:30 - 12:30: Dr Peacock

12:30 - 2:30: Dj Mark Harris



Free entrance - 50% off all drinks before 10 p.m.