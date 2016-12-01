Music Night: Lavagance (Slovakia) & NGOT

On his trip to see his Vietnamese dad for the first time, Mario Smashing is also coming with his band Lavagance to play at the Annual European Music Festival in Hanoi. Come to an amazing night with live music from Lavagance and the Hanoi representative: NGOT.

About the bands

Lavagance are a Slovak indie pop band based in Bratislava. Guitars, keyboards, bass, drums, catchy tunes and sophisticated arrangements. Their music blends elements of indie pop, neo soul and electro and has the potential to attract a wide group of listeners that would otherwise never meet together.

See their most viewed Youtube video “Gabriel” here:

NGOT are a Hanoian band who have been on the scene for roughly three years. They are without a doubt a great representative for indie music in Hanoi. Simple sounds, catchy, great energy, awesome lyrics; you can't miss these.

Listen to their song “Khong lam gi” (Doing Nothing) here:

Entrance fee: VND100,000 ($4.4)