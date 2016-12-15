Music Night: I am waiting for you last summer & CHKBNS

I Am Waiting For You Last Summer is a Russian band which creates music at the junction of indietronica, post-rock, dubstep and ambient genres. In 2011, the band became one of the residents of the indie label Flowers Blossom In The Space and released their debut studio album “Edge Party” in April 2012. Since then, they have been experimenting with both the rhythmical outline of their compositions and the mood of the music. Still, they manage to maintain their own recognizable music style.

In 2013, the band released their second album "In Eternal Lines" wich was highly rated as a unique and epic. The band then went on tour to more than 70 towns in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus with a number of sold outs. To fully grasp the concept, one truly needs to see them live: the band's energy, sound and crowd make the show really exciting.

Early 2015, I Am Waiting For You Last Summer went on a big worldwide tour (40 concerts in Asia, the EU & CIS), played at the best festivals in Russia, India and Ukraine. On October 8, the band released their brand new album "Mirrors" and is preparing for new powerful live shows in Europe and Asia.

CHKBNS was found by two sisters Aneliya & Emiliya with their friend Gabriel in St-Petersburg in 2012. A dreamy flow, hypnotic vocal and impressive sound make their music sincere and deeply emotive. Eclectics of twee pop, shoegaze, grunge & dream pop create their own private magic wich they share on stage as an audivisual live perfomance.

Entrance fee: VND150,000 ($6.6)