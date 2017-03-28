Music, Art show: 88WAVs ONHELL & Demonslayer

STYLSS artists ONHELL & DemonSlayer embark on their "88WAVs" Asia tour, spanning 13 dates in 9 cities and 4 countries. Bringing elements of West Coast 808s and International Bass, the duo will aim to weave an atmosphere of good luck (88), heavy hits (WAVS) and positive vibes on every stop of their tour.
Having just released his fifth and most esteemed EP to date on Terrorrhythm, and just hopping off the STYLSS Winter Tour, ONHELL shows no sign of slowing down in 2017. He is guaranteed to slam the speakers with his individual style of mood and 808s.
Visual artist, producer and DJ, DemonSlayer's sets are always unique and refreshing, taking the audience on a galactic journey through light and dark landscapes. Catch the Coachella 2015 artist as he brings his trippy aesthetic to the floor.
Tickets:
VND50,000 ($2.20) from 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.
VND80,000 ($3.50) after
Tickets available here