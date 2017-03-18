VnExpress International
Movie Night: Nocturnal Animals

March 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:30 pm, Mon 20 Mar 2017
Yoko cafe, 22A Nguyen Thi Dieu, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Get thrilled with a gorgeous, dark art-house drama at Yoko Cafe.

movie-night-nocturnal-animals

Nocturnal Animals is a 2016 American neo-noir psychological thriller film written, co-produced and directed by Tom Ford, based on the 1993 novel "Tony and Susan" by Austin Wright.

Susan is an established gallery owner in Los Angeles. She has the perfect life, husband and house and yet, happiness is a foreign country to her.

One day she receives a manuscript from her ex-husband Tony, and the story captivates her and sucks her nights away. And as the dry lands of Texas will stunningly contrast with her materially overabundant yet superficial life, the violence depicted in the novel finds a disturbing echo in Susan’s past.

Free entrance

Buy drinks/food to support the venue and the team.

No outside food/drinks allowed.

