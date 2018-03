Moonlight - EDMVN Hotspot #3

EDMVN Hotspot are returning with their third show in Hanoi: MOONLIGHT.

Lineup:

8 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Justin Marchie b2b Tiiayy

9 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Vincy Vu

10 p.m. - 11 p.m.: Nimbia (Special guest)

11 p.m. - 12 p.m.: Tung Tim b2b Duy Tuan

After-party till late at Pharaoh's Bar and Upper on 63rd floor.

Ticket prices: (Includes 1 drink: Sapporo Beer, Cocktail or Mocktail)

Early bird: VND130,000 (From 30/9 until 6/10, limited)

At the door: VND150,000

For tickets and reservations, please call:

Hoa: 01296961212

Quan: 0906259118

Loc: 01682889040