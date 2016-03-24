VnExpress International
Mo:sa:ic: Rooftop party

March 24, 2016 | 06:47 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sat 26 Mar 2016
Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen street, Hanoi

Hanoi Creative City

mo-sa-ic-rooftop-party
 

This is going to be Hanoi's first notable rooftop jam at this wicked setup 20 stories up!

VISUAL ART
DeDe La Plume (FR)

MUSIC
SAMEED // Local Talk Records (UK)
Sameed Alexander is a Manchester-based producer and DJ. Passionate crate digger, he gets inspiration from the great diversity of his vinyl collection. Dubby chords, raw acid sound, jackin’ snares and funky bass melodies. His « Spend » EP was a strong first offering, with support from Steve Bug, M.A.N.D.Y, Roy Davis Jr, Homework, Tanzlife, Jacques Renault, and Nina Kraviz. His second release on Parisian label Skylax, a more soulful affair with hints of garage and comparisons to moodymann, has been supported by Jeremy underground.

ALISTAIR HOBSON // live production (UK)
Alistair is a sound designer, electronic music composer and live performer. He fuses technical prowess with an artistic awareness, of which is always being inspired by the culture and sounds of the environment around him.

SHUMKOV (RUS)
HLEB (UKR)
MAGGIE (FR) b2b ALI (UK)

Food: Chicken Kebabs

4 p.m, March 26, 2016

Rooftop, Hanoi Creative City, 1 Luong Yen street, Hanoi

Entrance fee: VND80,000

Tags: Mo:sa:ic Rooftop Party HNCC
 
