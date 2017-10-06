From the organizer:

Heritage Space proudly presents MAP-Talk 2 'The Open Interlace' with presentations from Ruchika Wason Singh from Delhi (India), Heaven Baek from Seoul (Korea) and Giang Nguyen from Hà Nội. The talk is going to be led by Nguyen Anh-Tuan as part of exchange activities in the “Month of Art Practice - MAP 2017”.



Given the common theme of MAP 2017 - The Utopia Land - the second talk will expose female artists’ imaginations, in which they take the semblance of distinct worlds, so enigmatic and relentlessly active and changeable.



The aim is to create a channel between international and Vietnamese artists, local art communities and the public, through talks and discussions.



For further information, please contact:

Ms. Cẩm Mai Đặng: 84-97-872-5910

media.heritagespace@gmail.com

Free entry