Live music: Techno.vn x Savage

Techno.vn: an underground community established with an ultimate purpose to promote underground scene in Vietnam.

This August, techno.vn and Savage proudly announce a special event to promote Vietnamese local talents from Saigon and Hanoi. Surely it will be a great night with groovy and melodica house from Mya and Saigon based Max Cleo at the Lounge; commanding and powerful with mixes of colourful and dark techno from TrungD and My Nguyen at the Red Cube. It will be a great night with new faces, new music, and new vibes.

This is the first time there will be three girls playing techno and house line up in the same night. Three of them have names starting with M (Max Cleo – Mya – My Nguyen) Just like the word “MARVELOUS” to describe them.