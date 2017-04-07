Live music: Strengthen what Remains live in Saigon

Strengthen what Remains are a Hardcore/Metal band from California. Even though they've only released one EP called "Justice Creeps Slow", they already have a solid fanbase in the underground scene.

Insipred by big names like Strife, Figure Four, 100 Demons, All Out War, No Innocent Victim, Buried Alive, Obituary and Indecision, the band can easily satisfy metal and hardcore listeners. They have played on many stages, but this April 14 is going to mark their first gig in Vietnam.

They are definitely not alone! With the help of Losing End from Singapore and a quality line that includes local bands, we promise you this will be a night to remember. Not to mention Mix and Paint Bar is not your average venue.

Line up:

- Strengthen what Remains (U.S.)

- Losing End (Singapore)

- In Your Eyes (Vietnam)

- Knife Sticking Head (Vietnam)

- #BB13 (Vietnam)

Tickets: VND150,000 ($6.6)