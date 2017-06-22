Live music ft Kamikaze, Madele, Norra Marris

A show to welcome back an artist who's touched many souls with her voice and her warm heart: Madelé Vermaak.

NORRA MARRIS: South African singer-songwriter with the new-found joy of sharing her music. Her creative journey has come via New York, Cape Town and now Hanoi where she's loving it.

MADELE VERMAAK: Returning to Hanoi after six months, she's bringing all the sweet tunes back with her including amazing covers and originals. We'll just have to wait a little more for the return of Monohearts.

KAMIKAZE: Kamikaze are an exciting Funky/Disco/Soul band who have been turning up the heat in the Hanoiain music scene! Bringing a whole new groove to the city. Proper groove!



Entry: VND50,000 ($2.2)