This year, after launching one of the Southeast Asia’s premier culinary events, the hotel is consolidating myriad dinners, chefs and workshops into one six-week spectacular, the 10th Les Aromes Festival 2016, from October 10 to November 23.

Headlining this year’s event is Paolo Vitaletti, chef and owner of Italian trattoria, Appia, in Bangkok. Vitaletti, who has cooked for such famous faces as Angelina Jolie, Mick Jagger and Mark Zuckerberg, is set to host a number of lunches and dinners featuring authentic Roman-style dishes like handmade paccheri carbonara and cavatelli with lamb ragu at the Metropole’s Angelina fine-dining restaurant. In a tribute to gastronomy, some of Vitaletti’s signature dishes will become part of the permanent menu at the restaurant following the end of the festival.

Executive pastry chef and baker Christophe Grilo returns to the historic hotel for a bread, cheese & wine extravaganza on October 22. Meanwhile, master cheesemaker Gerard Poulard will introduce gourmands to a selection of more than 100 different varieties of cheeses at La Veranda while Chef Didier Corlou, owner of Verticale restaurant in Hanoi, will hold a lecture on Vietnamese spices and herbs on November 3.

Chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, owner of Le Du and BaaGaDin in Bangkok, will be offering modern reinterpretations of classic Thai dishes on November 4 and 5.

"A Day of Chocolate" on November 5 will include a chocolate buffet, chocolate cooking class, chocolate infused cocktails at the newly revamped Le Club and a special chocolate dinner at Orangerie.

The festivities are set to continue throughout November with a number of wine events including a Burgundy tasting and intimate private dinner with French wine connoisseur Pierre-Henry Gagey, president of Maison Louis Jadot, on November 10.

For more information, contact the Metropole at h1555-re3@sofitel.com or +84 4 3826 6919.